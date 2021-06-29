Harry B. "Josh" Crawford, 77, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Harry was born Oct. 27, 1943, a son of the late Daisy (Randall) and James Berton Crawford.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
On Nov. 10, 1969, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Marie (Hammer) Crawford, who preceded him in death.
Harry is survived by two stepdaughters, Angela Rakes and husband, Kent, and Becky Dean; a brother, Tommy Crawford and wife, Dawn, of Grottoes; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Michael Garrison and Jeff Garrison.
He is also preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Bubb and Martha Garrison; and brother, Malcom Crawford.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
