It is with heavy hearts the Glenn family shares the passing of their patriarch, Harry Clinton Glenn Jr. on Oct. 25, 2022. Harry Glenn left this world and entered his well-earned rest in the wee hours of an appropriately gloomy morning. Even Mother Nature knew how deeply his loss would be felt by those who knew and loved him best.
Born to Harry Sr. and Helen Glenn on Jan. 7, 1938, in Shenandoah, Va., Harry spent most of his life in the Valley. Although he left the Valley for some time, family and the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains drew him back in his retirement years.
Harry was the older brother to Eddie Lee Glenn Sr. The Glenns were fixtures in the area and were known for Glenn’s Grocery, which Harry’s mother owned and operated for decades, and the boys helped at as far back as high school.
Harry graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1956 where he played on the varsity basketball team and won the state championship. He went on to work more than 40 years at the Virginia Department of Transportation—mostly in the Northern Virginia region. Harry was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Army (‘61-‘63).
On Aug. 13, 1960, Harry married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Glenn (née Koontz) at Christ United Methodist, where they were longtime parishioners. They were fortunate enough to have nearly 62 years together, during which they raised a family and cultivated a deep, abiding love. Together, Harry and Pat raised two sons, Harry (Charlie) and Eric.
Harry and Pat returned to the Valley in 1997 and would go on to embed themselves back into the community that had raised them. They felt lucky to have the companionship and love of their dog, Cooper, for the last six years.
The great outdoors called to Harry throughout his life. He saw much of the United States and the world either on a bicycle or in hiking boots. Over the course of 20 years, Harry hiked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail—summiting Mt. Katahdin in Maine in October 1996. In 1992, he set out on his bicycle from Virginia and crossed the United States all the way to British Columbia.
Throughout his life, Harry tried to pass on a love and appreciation for nature to boys and young men. Harry volunteered and led at every level of the Boys Scouts even after both of his sons had earned their Eagle Scouts. In 1985, the Boy Scouts’ National Capital Area Council awarded him the Silver Beaver—the highest award a council can bestow on a volunteer scouter.
Harry spent much of his life embodying the ideal that everyone can live a life of service. He donated gallons of blood and platelets, served on the Board at Sudley Methodist Church in Manassas, and was a proud Mason.
Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat; his parents, Harry Sr. and Helen; brother, Eddie Sr.; sisters-in-law JoAnne, Evelyn, Doris, and Hazel; brother-in-law, “Buck;” and grandson, John. He is survived by his sons, Charlie (Gina) and Eric (Jen); sister-in-law, Shirley; brother-in-law, Paul; five grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Despite his imposing 6 ft. 5 in. frame and reserved nature, Harry was not as intimidating as he appeared to some. Those who knew him know he had a formidable sweet tooth; a quick, dry wit; and a mischievous grin.
Harry is already missed and will be missed for the rest of our days. There is comfort, however, in knowing he is back with his beloved Pat after just four short months apart. May they be at peace, together.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. A memorial meal and visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to donate to the Boy Scouts of America and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
