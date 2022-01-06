Harry Leland Neal Sr., 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Toccoa, Ga., and was the son of the late Joseph and Atlean Prather Neal.
Harry lived the majority of his life in Harrisonburg and was of the Methodist Faith. He served in the U.S. Army and had previously been employed with Intra Pac.
On Jan. 16, 1963, he married Doris Lee Temple Neal, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Harry L. Neal Jr. (Thelma) of Paramus, N.J., Robert Neal (Theresa) of Arlington, Texas, Brian Neal (Amber) of Harrisonburg, Valerie Townsend (Anthony) of Madison, Ala., and Dawn Barber (Mario) of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Walker of East Orange, N.J.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph C. Neal Jr., Bobby H. Neal, Martha A. Miles and Willie L. Neal.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.