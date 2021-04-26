Harry Leroy Supples, 87, of Shenandoah, passed away April 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. A son of the late Sherman Whitney Supples and Mildred Henderson Phillips, he was born Oct. 23, 1933. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Phillips; aunt, Nora; and uncle, Clarence Supples.
Mr. Supples served in the United States Army. He was an automotive mechanic at Dovel’s Garage in Elkton and later retired from Wallace Computer Services in Luray. Leroy attended Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, was a member and past commander of Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613, and a member and past officer of the Shenandoah Moose Lodge. He enjoyed beach trips with family and attending car races.
On April 1, 1961, he married Wanda Bell Cubbage, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Debra “Debbie” Showalter and fiancé, Denis Woodstock, of Shenandoah and Lora Ann Campbell and husband, Roy, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Michael Showalter, Parker Showalter and wife, Vanessa, and Jessica Roadcap and husband, Travis; and two great-grandchildren, Shayne Showalter and Dawson Roadcap.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shenandoah Assembly of God pavilion, 311 Comertown Road in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean and wife, Jeanie, officiating. Private burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Family and friends may pay their last respects from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Leroy’s memory may be given to the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church Building Fund, 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.