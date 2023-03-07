Haywood Gordon France, 98, passed away at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. on Feb. 28, 2023. He was born in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 25, 1924, the son of Douglas Carter and Rebecca Taylor France. He was married for 58 years to his loving wife, Kendall Morris France.
He was a 1949 graduate of Virginia Military Institute and a graduate of the University of Virginia where he received his MS degree. Haywood worked as a research chemist with Union Carbide Corporation Technical Center in South Charleston, W.Va. for 34 years.
Haywood was a proud veteran of WWII serving with the 190th Field Artillery Battalion, landing in Normandy on June 7, 1944 and leaving Europe in September 1945. He and Kendall retired to Wintergreen, Va., where he was a devoted member of Rockfish Presbyterian Church, Christmas in April, and Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed the last 13 years of his life at the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother, Douglas Carter France Jr., and his sister, Sara Wayne Forsyth.
He is survived by his two sons, Haywood Gordon France Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Spartanburg, S.C. and John Meredith France and his wife, Melissa, of South Charleston, W.Va. as well as by his seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Molly, Chelsea, Taylor, Carter, Meredith and Julia and his eight great-grandchildren, Betty, Haywood, Kendall, Bowen, Dean, O’Dell, Rollins and Zaara.
Affectionately known as “Poppie” he loved and adored his family and for over 32 years enjoyed and presided over their annual “France Family Beach Week.”
There will be a visitation at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 1st St. N, Charlottesville, Va. from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 11, 2023. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.
Haywood’s love for his family and friends was abounding. He lived a life of service to others with a level of unmatched generosity and unwavering respectfulness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the VMI Foundation 49 Scholarship Fund, 304 Letcher Ave., Lexington, Va. or Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 5016 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, Va.
Information and a guest book can be found at www.hillandwood.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.