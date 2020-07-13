Henry Martin Rexrode
Henry Martin Rexrode, 87, of Charlottesville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Henry was born in Maryland on July 4, 1933, a son of the late Arbutus Delila (Dean) Rexrode and Claude Henry Rexrode.
On July 31, 1953, he was united in marriage to Virginia Elizabeth Hazel (Cook) Rexrode, who preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2009.
In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Rexrode.
Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1954–1956 and was stationed in France. After his service, he worked in construction, building his first house at the age of 17. Never afraid to face a challenge, he was the superintendent for the 1800 JPA high rise that was built in Charlottesville in the 1960s.
Henry was an avid baseball fan. Henry and the community boys started playing baseball where the Buck Bowman Park stands today in Clover Hill. At the time, it was a pasture field. At the age of 14, he was a pitcher with the Rockingham County League. He and his dad, Claude, built the stands at Buck Bowman Park before Henry entered the Army.
His love and pride for the game continue through his grandson, Jake, who has followed in his footsteps as a pitcher. Henry supported all of his grandchildren and was very proud of them and of their achievements.
Henry was a unique carver and whittler. He also loved to hunt and fish.
Henry was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord. He was a caregiver to his late wife, Ginny, for many years. Now he is at peace and reunited with his “Hen.”
Henry is survived by daughters, Michelle Hope Workman and her husband, John, of Chesapeake, Jodi Lynn Yount and husband, Randy, of Fishersville; sons, Delmas Martin Rexrode and partner, Mary, Christopher Henry Rexrode and wife, Diana, all of Covesville; sister, Sivilla Fox of Clover Hill; brothers, Sevie Rexrode of Grottoes, Wilson Rexrode and partner, Karen, of Verona and Gary Rexrode and wife, Golda, of Pleasant Valley. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Rexrode and wife, Dana, Lee Rexrode, Evan Marshall, Shelton Workman, Colby Goodson and wife, Morgan, Meredith Rexrode and Jacob Rexrode and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Blaine and Justin Rexrode, Bayleigh and Skylar Marshall, and Adalaya Goodson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren in Dayton with Nathaniel Rexrode officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and sign the guest book from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Family will be present off and on throughout the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
