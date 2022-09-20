Henry Michael Grady of Mount Airy, Md., died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lorien Mount Airy. He was 90 years of age. Born in Scranton, Pa., Henry was the son of the late Michael Henry Grady and Isabel (Watson) Grady. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his son, Michael Grady.
Henry grew up in the Philadelphia area and was raised a Catholic. As a child, Henry loved hunting, trapping and fishing and these interests continued into adulthood. Henry joined the U.S. Naval Reserves when he was 17 and served one year. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served three years during the Korean War aboard the USS Jarvis (DD799). After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Henry worked for 39 years at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He entered as a technician and retired as an esteemed member of the Principal Professional Staff. He was mainly involved in acquiring and analyzing sonar data aboard submarines and APL research vessels.
On June 7, 1953, Henry married Catherine Russell Walton at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. They were married for 69 wonderful years. Henry and Catherine moved to Rockville, Md., where they raised their two children. Henry enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his family, holidays and vacations. Many times, he also took his sons friends on hunting and fishing trips helping them to learn these outdoor skills. Henry was a strong and caring leader of the family. He worked on his family genealogy and was very proud of his Irish heritage.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his daughter, Colleen Frances Grady of Elkton, Va.; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Isabel Canglin and Phyllis Bruynell, both of Mullica Hill, N.J.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville, Mount Airy, MD 21771. A celebration of Henry's life will follow at 4:30 p.m. Father Paul Sparklin will officiate. Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
