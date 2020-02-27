Henry R. Holmes Jr.
Henry R. Holmes Jr., age 89, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born Sept. 29, 1930, to the late Henry R. Sr. and Eva L. (Eubanks) Holmes in Portsmouth, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Jerry Alan Holmes.
He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife, Virginia Mae (Krenzer) Holmes of 65 years, and loving son, Michael R. and wife, Pamela P. (Morris) Holmes of Virginia.
Henry was a 1950 Fairview High School graduate and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He also was an avid reader and loved to sit on his front porch in the summer and read.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Henry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
