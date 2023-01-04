Hensel "Henny" Lee Armentrout, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born May 10, 1946, and was a son of the late Roy H. and Maude (Hasler) Armentrout.
Hensel was a truck driver and had driven for Cline Energy and retired from C.L. Custer. He was a member of Garber's Church of the Brethren. Hensel was a member of the Myers-Hodges VFW Post No. 8644 and a lifetime member of Hose Co. No. 4. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener, determined to plant, grow and can. He loved spending time with his family watching the littlest ones grow and learn. He was a fun loving midnight snacker who never thought a room was too warm. He was endlessly kind, patient, dependable, and punctual. His love and legacy will last generations.
He is survived by his companion, Kathleen Eye; two sons, James Eye and wife, Mary, and Terry Eye and wife, Bev; two sisters, Marie Royer and Louise Layman; four grandchildren, Megan Bobrow and husband, Dan, Jamie Eye and wife, Danielle, Josh Eye and wife, Elizabeth, and Whitney Kinkead and husband, Josh; six great-grandchildren, Griffin Bobrow, Ethan Bobrow, Henry Eye, Vivienne Eye, Edith Kinkead, and Callum Kinkead and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ella Sue Eye; brother, Roy Armentrout; and two sisters, Doris Wishard and Loretta Harris.
A service celebrating Hensel's life will be held Jan. 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garber's Church of the Brethren, 1275 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
