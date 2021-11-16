Herbert Eugene “Gene” Weaver, 90, of Quicksburg, Va., died Nov. 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Fairfax, Va., to the late Allen Grant and Anna Laurendia Buckley Weaver.
Gene was an auto mechanic at Mason Motor Sales and had also worked in the maintenance department at Best Western in Mount Jackson. He was a U.S. Military veteran, and a member of Chimney Rock VFW.
On Sept. 20, 1953, he married the former Shirley Ryman, who preceded him in death July 8, 2017.
Surviving are one daughter, Teresa Sihler and husband, Wayne, of Maurertown, Va.; grandchildren, Holly Sharp and husband, Adam, of Forestville, Rachel Shoemaker and husband, David, of Strasburg and Michael Sihler and wife, Lisa Marie, of Maurertown; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and Diana Sharp, Daniel and Rebecca Shoemaker, and Sterling Sihler.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Theresa Lynn Weaver; and his brother, Francis Allen “Johnnie” Weaver.
The body was cremated. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s U.C.C. Cemetery Fund, c/o Adam Sharp, 350 Quicksburg Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
