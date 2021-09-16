Herbert Latane Tanner, 93, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church. The Rev. Steven Creech will officiate. Burial will be private.
Herbert was born Feb. 28, 1928, and was the son of the late James and Margaret Chappell Tanner.
Herbert retired from the Washington Gaslight Company. He was a Navy veteran, a member of the Optimus and Eagles club and a Mason. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He graduated from Boyce High School in Boyce, Va.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Lorraine Tanner, mother of his two sons.
He is survived by his wife, Oleah Tanner; two sons, James Tanner and Steve Tanner and his wife, Brenda; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, American Heart Association or St. Jude Hospital.
Arrangements in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.