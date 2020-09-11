Herbert Reynolds Propst, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday morning at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va., after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Herb was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Franklin, W.Va. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1958, and attended West Virginia University, the University of Hawaii, and BRCC.
In 1962, Herb joined the Army, where he was stationed for one year at Ft. Belvoir in Fairfax, Virginia. While in the Army, he was an instructor in Hawaii for two years, and traveled to Japan to see many popular country music stars play in concert. Herb also taught an engineering certification course to fellow servicemen at Ft. Belvoir.
On May 3, 1968, he married Karen Sue Reedy, who survives. Herb was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was advisor to the youth, usher, offering counter, and any other jobs when called upon.
Herb worked for 36 years as a civil engineering technician for the U. S. Forest Service, George Washington National Forest. When he retired in 1995, he joined MEI Engineering, where he worked for 20 years as a draftsman.
From 1998 to 2008, he and wife Sue owned and operated Dinner-To-Go in Harrisonburg, a multi-restaurant delivery service ahead of its time, where they delivered thousands of meals to students, residents, and businesses.
Herb loved his guitars, George Strait, cold beer, and above all, his family, and his Lord.
Herb is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Valerie and son-in-law Mario Guerrero of Santa Cruz, Calif., daughter Amy of Harrisonburg, granddaughter Morgan Madden of Santa Cruz, Calif., grandson Aldine Dove II, and a nephew, Floyd Propst and his partner, Ruth Anne Geiser, of Franklin, W.Va.
A memorial celebration of Herb’s life is postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Herb’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.