Homer Jones Barr Jr., 77, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Barr was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Cross Keys, Va., and was the son of the late Homer Jones Barr Sr. and Edith Arlene Layman Barr.
On Oct. 26, 1968, he married his wife of 54 years, Stella Jean Barr, who survives.
Homer served our country in the United States Air Force. He had a longstanding career working as an extruder operator at Reynolds Metals for 33 years. He was a history enthusiast and enjoyed reenacting the Civil War. Along with history, he had a love for science fiction and fantasy. Homer enjoyed Western movies, reading, scale modeling and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jason E. Barr and wife, Tracey N. Barr; daughter, Sherri L. Barr Carter and husband, Walter J. Carter Jr.; grandchildren, Caitlin Jennifer Carter, Matthew Ethan Carter, Vincent Xavier Barr and Lillian Charlotte Barr; and great-grandchild, Bailey Leatherwood.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
