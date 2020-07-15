Howard L. Lucas
Howard L. Lucas, 88, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Lucas was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Lexington, Va., and was the son of the late Lawrence and Louise Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth L. Dean.
Howard retired as a Master Sgt. after 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and went on to work at ICI American retiring after 18 years of service. He was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed retirement by skeet shooting, trap shooting and sport clay shooting at Shenandoah Gun Club in Buffalo Gap.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Annie B. Lucas; a sister, Mildred L. Casiday, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Chaplain Lt. Col. Wilton Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
