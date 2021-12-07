Howard Paul Condolff, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Condolff was born July 31, 1930, in Jamaica Queens, N.Y., and was a son of the late Joseph and Edith Condolff. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward J. Condolff.
Howard was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans, N.Y., with the class of 1948. On Jan. 25, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. In 1960, he became a Journeyman Electrician while working for Consolidated Electric Construction Co. in New York from 1954 until his retirement in 1992, after 38 years of service. He and his wife moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1998 to be closer to his grandchildren. He was an active member of Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton, Va., and I.B.E.W. Local 3-Labor Union.
Howard loved to play music and had been doing so since he was a teenager. He considered himself a semi-pro musician in his younger years with his instruments of choice being the clarinet and saxophone. During his retirement years, he learned to play baritone and enjoyed playing in several local bands including JMU’s New Horizons Band, The Stonewall Brigade Band and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Concert Band.
On April 19, 1958, he married Grayce Carmody Condolff, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Kathryn G. Condolff, Carole C. Burke and husband, Roger, and Michael G. Condolff and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Stacy Businger, Corey Kotler, Cortland Burke, Mackenzie Burke and Madison Burke; great-grandchildren, William and Margaret Businger; as well as a brother, Robert J. Condolff.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton with Father Michael Mugomba officiating. Interment with military rites will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post St., Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108.
