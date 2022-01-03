Howard Reed Lowry, 95, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1926, in King William, Va., and was a son of the late Raymond Milton Lowry and Alice Elizabeth Reed Huffman.
Howard was an Army veteran and a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church.
On May 3, 1945, he married Carolyn June Quintrell Lowry, who died Oct. 17, 1997.
He is survived by two sons, Howard Reed Lowry Jr. of New Market and Kenneth Lowry of Ruckersville; a daughter, Lisa Lawson of Yorktown, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Lowry of Stanley; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Donald and Stephen Lowry.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the St. Luke Cemetery in Stanley by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Marble.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church.
