Hugh Asby Shull, 84, of Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Hugh was born June 11, 1937, a son of the late Theda Mae (Judy) and Jessie Andrew Shull.
He served in the U.S. Army, was an avid bluegrass fan, and attended Life Harvest Church in Verona.
On March 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Betty (Lamb) Shull, who survives.
Hugh is also survived by three daughters, Darnell Sheets and husband, Bill, of Mount Sidney, Donna Newman of Lyndhurst and June Doss and husband, Tom, of Grottoes; five grandchildren, Heather Sheets, Jessica Sheets, Hannah Perry, Hunter Lawson and Tyler Newman; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Boyd and Bill Shull.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes at any time Wednesday, Oct. 27, to sign the guest register. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater with Kevin and Melinda Gartzke officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
