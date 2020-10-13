Hugh James Hall Jr.
Hugh James Hall Jr., 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Fairmont, W.Va., to the late Hugh James and Anne Batson Hall.
Hugh graduated from West Point and served over 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He moved to Harrisonburg in 1976 and was a member of the Retired Officers Club.
Surviving are his wife, Gisela Koch Hall, and three sons, Philip Hall, Jeffrey Hall and Ronald Miller.
Private burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
