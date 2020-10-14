Hugh James Hall Jr.
Hugh James Hall Jr., 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. Hugh was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of the late Hugh James Hall and Ann Virginia Hall.
He graduated from Handley High School, Winchester; the Bullis School, Silver Spring, Md.; The United States Military Academy, West Point, and military schools through the Command and General Staff College.
In the Army, he served in numerous assignments of command and Staff, ROTC Instructor, and Field Advisor to the South Vietnamese and Nationalist Chinese Army’s.
Hugh is survived by his beloved wife, Gisela Mia Hall, and three sons, Philip Hall, Jeffrey Hall and Ronald Miller.
A private burial will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
