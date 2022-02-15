Hughie “Carroll” Good, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Mr. Good was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Stanley, Va., and was the son of the late Hughie Dennis and Bessie May Good.
On Nov. 26, 1955, he married Adelene Christine Conner, who preceded him in death Oct. 22, 1998.
Carroll graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1949. From 1952 to 1954, he served as a U.S. Army Medic in the Korean War. In 1954, he began a career at Norfolk Western Railway as a Mechanic, retiring in 1983. During his working years, he served as Union Steward of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees. He was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church and the Shenandoah Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613 and participated in a senior bowling league at Valley Lanes for a number of years.
After retirement, one of his favorite pastimes was enjoying breakfast with friends at a local restaurant where he shared hunting experiences, railroad stories and memories of his Army service. However, his greatest joy was his grandsons…he was so very proud of them.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn S. Good and husband, W.R., of Elkton; two grandsons, Matthew Tyler Good and fianceé, Sarah Balenger of Fredericksburg, and Ethan Conner Good of Elkton. He was graced with a special relationship with Madeline Lam of Elkton for the past 16 years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests facial coverings for the health and safety of all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Volunteer Rescue, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Fire Company 70, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.