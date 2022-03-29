Hunter ‘Barry’ Wilberger Sr.
Hunter “Barry” Wilberger Sr., 86, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Barry was born in Rockingham County, Va., on June 11, 1935, a son of the late Tirza (Saufley) and William W. Wilberger.
He worked for Kmart for 25 years and retired as Automotive Department Manager. Barry was a lifetime member of Friedens United Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Air Force. He relished spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed the time he spent outdoors.
Barry is survived by children, Karen, Angela, and Hunter Wilberger (Kim); three granddaughters, Hope, Molly, and Kate; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sandra Wilberger.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Winston, Jimmy, and Lynn.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Friedens United Church of Christ in Mount Crawford with The Rev. Doyle officiating, graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Harrisonburg Chapter 24, 146 North River Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
