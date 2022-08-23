Hunter G. Woody
Hunter G. Woody, 78, of Tenth Legion, Va., and later resided in Little Rock, Ark., after his service in the Air Force, went to be with our Lord on May 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Woody of Little Rock, Ark.; and two sisters, Marilyn Woody Fultz of Estero, Fla., and Natalie Woody Miller of Winchester, Va.
There will be a graveside service at the Tenth Legion Bethlehem Church Cemetery on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Call Natalie Miller for information at 540-664-1053.
