I.W. ‘Bill’ Diehl
I.W. (Bill) Diehl, 94, of New Market, Va., passed away March 8, 2021. He was the son of the late E.C. and Icie Huff Diehl. Bill was also preceded in death by his five siblings, Evelyn Crosby (G.W.), Leon (Mary Lee and Helen), Dallas (Alberta), Sterling (Catherine) and E.C. Jr. (Betty). Surviving, are his loving and devoted wife of 74 years, Mildred Sipe Diehl; two children, Wayne (Claudia) and Donna Hores (Charles); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bill was born April 23, 1926, near Hershey, Pa., and lived there until age nine. The family, originally from Virginia, returned in 1935 to a farm near Weyers Cave. There, Mildred and Bill became acquainted, and the friendship blossomed into high school romance, followed by their wedding in 1946.
Bill served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Upon discharge, he and Mildred moved to Blacksburg, where he graduated from Virginia Tech in 1949. They returned to Rockingham County, and Bill taught Vocational Agriculture. When the area high schools consolidated in 1952, it was Bill who suggested a Gobbler for the BHS mascot.
Bill served on the faculty for 25 years. During that time a number of his livestock and forestry judging teams won state and national championships in Future Farmers of America competitions. He also founded the local chapter of the Young Farmers Club.
A lifelong learner, Bill earned his Masters in Education from Virginia Tech in 1969.
In 1976, Bill became the Coordinator for the Student Job Placement Service at the Massanutten Vocational Technical Center and served in that capacity for 11 years before retiring.
For the next 25 years, Bill and Mildred spent time between the Valley and their winter home in Florida.
Bill, a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren, joined the Timberville congregation in 1952. He served in a number of capacities including Deacon, Church Board, Chairman, and Sunday School teacher at various levels. Bill was also Chair of the Building Committee that managed the addition of the Sunday School wing in 1957. Later, he served as Moderator for the Shenandoah District.
Bill was, at different times, a member of the Ruritan and Lions Clubs, serving as president of each. He was a board member of the Plains District Memorial Park and served as District Vice Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America.
In 2008, Bill published, Vanishing Farms – Farming in Rockingham County, which preserved in pictures representative samples of various barn styles which are vanishing from the countryside.
Taking up the game as a young adult, Bill was a devoted golfer. He was a true student of the game and won championships at the local and state levels. Into his early 90s, Bill was still seen on Shenvalee’s links.
A skillful bridge player, he and Mildred spent many hours at the card table with friends. In addition, Bill enjoyed sports television including, football at all levels, professional golf and, in later years, the Washington Nationals.
He possessed a native curiosity, and Bill enjoyed reading the daily paper and books about America and American history, even when his diminishing sight made it difficult. He also possessed a competitive spirit and enjoyed turning most any activity into a game.
Bill’s life was devoted to his family, his church and his community. He had a soft heart for the underdog and often went to the aid to those who needed a break. Possessed of a young-at-heart spirit, he enjoyed working with youth. In his professional life, he touched many young people with instruction, encouragement and guidance.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, Weyers Cave, Va. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
