Ian Tyler May, 35, of Broadway, passed away on November 20th in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He was born February 5, 1986, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Nathan May (Kimberly Fisher May) and Lori Swisher, nee O'Connor.
Ian graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Triplett Tech in 2004. His interests included philosophy, magic, travel, the supernatural, entrepreneurship, spirituality, reflection and the arts, in particular music. He could play several instruments by ear.
At a young age, Ian began traveling with his family and continued to do so through adulthood taking a number of road trips and hiking adventures with friends and family. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people from different cultures and experiencing different geographies. Besides Cambodia, he traveled to the islands of the Caribbean (he was a certified scuba diver), Germany, Russia, and most of the United States, which he said were like countries within themselves. One of his favorite places, he said, was the family cabin in Pendleton County, W.Va.
Before moving to Cambodia, Ian worked in the Shenandoah Valley at a few different establishments and served a brief stent in the army before being honorably discharged. Ian was charismatic and easily made an impression on those he met. He was introspective and a thinker who lead a passionate life.
While in Cambodia, Ian taught English, math and social studies at a private school and traveled via scooter. He often spoke about the intensity of the heat! He was given a traditional Buddhist funeral service before being cremated and flown back to Virginia.
Ian leaves behind his son, Aiden May (Melanie Kilgore); parents and paternal grandparents, Jeannette and Stephen May (Cornelia Berg May); maternal grandmother, Linda Feldmesser nee Collins; aunts, Francesca May and Lisa nee O'Connor, and numerous cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his Cambodian family, Pisey and Justice Nou. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry O'Connor.
February 11th there will be a guest book to sign from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Please come to sign and share memories with his family. There will be a private burial at Cedar Run Cemetery.
Masks are appreciated at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
