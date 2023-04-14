Irwin Matthew Stroop
Irwin Matthew Stroop, 81, of Richmond, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
He retired as a plumber where he worked with Hungerford Mechanical and Atlantic Constructors. Irwin also served in the U.S. Navy.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rebecca G. Stroop, and siblings, Irene Helmick, Mary McDaniel and Kathleen Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231.
