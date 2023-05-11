Isaac F. Shenk
Isaac Franklin Shenk, 74, of Rileyville, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Luray and was a son of the late Olan James Shenk and Rubie Irene Martin Shenk.
After high school, Isaac enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. He retired from AECOM on Sept. 30, 2011, working as an electrician.
Isaac was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son and grandson. He was especially passionate about coon hunting with his beloved dogs.
On June 24, 1995, he married Kathy Beahm Shenk, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 27 years, are a daughter, Candy Cave and husband, Mike; two sons, Jamie and Joey Shenk; two grandsons, Ryan Cave and Jacob Shenk; two sisters, Patsy Davis and J. Susan Estep; and three stepdaughters, Kathy Jo Sine and husband, Dale, Toyia Wilson and husband, Shane, and Brandy Clay and husband, Devalle.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Bob Banks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
