Isaac “Ike” Martin Stepp, 90, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH. Mr. Stepp was born Feb. 20, 1931, in North Dakota and was a son of the late Albert and Anna Lee Bowman Stepp.
Mr. Stepp served in the United States Navy during the 1950s on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga CV-14 before working as an appliance serviceman at Trumbo Electric, Trumbo Appliance and Perry’s Appliance. He was also an avid lifelong farmer. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and woodworking.
On July 17, 1970, he married Juanita Wanda Stepp, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Crystal Kwolek and husband, Jamison, of Singers Glen, Serena Keller Diehl and husband, Brent, of Bridgewater, and Brandon Fitzwater and wife, Amanda, of Mount Sidney, who was like a son to him; a former son-in-law, Kevin Lloyd; siblings, Gail Atchison, Norma Litts and Geraldine Carr; grandchildren, Dustin Lloyd, Derek Lloyd and wife, Taylor, Damian Deavers, Daniel Deavers, Karissa Deavers, Michala Lee and husband, Josh, Micah Lloyd, Maegan Kwolek, Benjamin Lloyd and Jamison John (J.J.) Kwolek Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Kwolek, Brennan Lloyd, Savannah Curry, MaKenzie Lee and Anastasia Lloyd. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he was very fond of.
Along with his parents, Mr. Stepp was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine McMenomy, Jessie Stepp, Esther Doebling, Jaqueline Obenshine, Madge Fairweather, Robert Stepp and Albert “Buster” Stepp.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Singers Glen Cemetery with Pastor Mark Mays officiating.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book Tuesday, June 29, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Friends may call at the Stepp home at anytime.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church at 2390 Grace Chapel Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.