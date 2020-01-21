Isaac L. Flory III
Isaac L. Flory III (Lynn) was born in Elkton, Va., on Oct. 2, 1935, and was the second of four children born to Isaac L. Flory Jr. and Eleanor D. Flory.
Lynn was educated in Rockingham County Public Schools as well as the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Md. After serving our country in the U.S. Army, he continued his education, graduating from the University of Chattanooga, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
On Dec. 16, 1960, he married Nancy Sue Newton. After graduating in 1962, with a degree in economics, settled in Rockingham County and began his career with his family as a co-owner of the Elkton Lithia Bottling Company. After the sale of the company in 1991, Lynn continued his career as a deputy in the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office until his retirement in 2000.
Lynn was an active member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, serving in various administrative roles. He was a Past Master Mason of A.F. and A.M. Masonic Lodge No. 74 in Elkton. A lifelong fan of Virginia Tech football, he eagerly anticipated and was able to regularly attend home games until his passing.
A devoted family man, he is survived by two sons, Isaac L. Flory IV (Ike) and his wife, Lisa Michel Flory, of Chesapeake and William Newton Flory (Bill) and his wife, Sheryl Jones Flory, of Goochland County; granddaughters, Carole Marie Flory and Erika Ivy Flory; grandson, Isaac Long Flory V (Zack); sisters, Sarah F. Gilley and Francis F. Scales; and a brother, H.D. Flory.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 12 o’clock noon at the Elkton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren St., Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
