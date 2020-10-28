Jack Deyerele Lohr
Jack Deyerele Lohr, 85, of Broadway, died Oct. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born July 4, 1935, in Broadway and was a son of the late Ralph and Beulah Wooten Lohr.
Jack was a funeral director assistant at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway for 42 years. He was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1964. Jack was a member and former fire chief at the Broadway Fire Department, where he became a member 71 years ago. He was one of the founding members of the Broadway Rescue Squad.
On Sept. 23, 1958, he married the former Penny Golladay, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jeff W. Lohr and wife, Kim, of Broadway; two daughters, Melinda Brown of Broadway and Jennifer Beahm and husband, Joe, of Broadway; five grandchildren, Joshua Lohr, Tyler Brown and wife, Haley, Adam Beahm and wife, Brittany, Tiffany Moxley and husband, Thomas, Emily Beahm and friend, Austin Collins; four great-grandchildren, Emerie and Cooper Beahm, Jaxson Moxley and Mason Brown and three sisters, Jessie Long of Timberville, JoAnn Gilkerson and husband, Grif, of Bridgewater and Phyllis Wisman and husband, David, of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary Spitzer, Jean Andes, Phoebe Hoover, Marvin Lohr and Gilbert Lohr.
Pastor Donald Guthrie will conduct a private graveside service Friday at Linville Creek Cemetery.
The casket will be closed. Friends may sign a guestbook at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
