Jack E. Ekey, 84, of New Market, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home, as he wanted.
Jack was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, and was the son of the late Ernest and Esther Busch Ekey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia McShane, and his daughter, Denise Denofrio.
Jack graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio, and then went on to serve with the United States Air Force, primarily in Germany. After his service, he obtained his B.A. from Youngstown State University, later gaining his Master’s Degree from Northwestern University. He began his long career as an executive with United Airlines at Youngstown International Airport, where he met his future wife.
On July 14, 1958, he married Glenda Reed (Heustan) Ekey, who survives. Also surviving are their two daughters, Linda Geisler (Mark), of New Market, Jennifer Lundin, of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Daniel Denofrio (Missy), of Dixon, Calif., Jeremiah Rogers (Vallen), of Luray, Jacob Phillips, of Charlottesville, and great-grandchildren, Sierra and Samantha Denofrio, and Avery Rogers.
After retiring to New Market, Jack went on to consult with Air France in Paris, served on the New Market Town Council, and was Campus Director of National Business College in Harrisonburg until 2009, when he entered full retirement.
Education and service to one’s community and country were of utmost importance to Jack.
At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, the ASPCA or Sentara RMH Hospice.
A special thanks from Jack and the family to all the staff of Sentara RMH Hospice, especially Erica and Jody, for the excellent care they provided.
Arrangements were handled by Gary Comer of the Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market. Thank you Gary.
