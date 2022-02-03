James Albert “Jimmy” Boyd Jr., 67, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his daughter’s home.
Mr. Boyd was born April 19, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Reinetta Morris Boyd of Fulks Run and the late James Albert Boyd.
He served in the United States Army. In his younger years, he greatly enjoyed playing baseball and later in life, he coached his grandson on the Harrisonburg Little League Team. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Tammy Ritchie and husband, Kyle, of Broadway; siblings, Kaye Andrews and husband, Mark, and Bobby Boyd and wife, Gina, all of Rockingham; and grandchildren, Ian Williams, Sadee Feaster, Takoma “T.J” Williams, Jude Ritchie, Sterling Ritchie and Jett Ritchie.
In addition to his father, Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his former wife, Glenda Boyd; sister, Katherine Brooks and her husband, Tommy.
Pastor Dan Horning and Elder Timmy Conley will conduct a funeral service Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
