James B. “Lamont” Sampson, 79, of Stanley, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sampson was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Page County and was the son of the late John T. and Willie Breeden Sampson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman, Melvin, Charles, Franklin, Harry and Kenneth Sampson, and sisters, Hilda Merica and Charlotte Weeks.
James served our country with the United States Army and worked at Merck for 31 years as a Pipefitter Millright, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Massanutten Hunt Club and enjoyed Bear Hunting. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Sampson; daughters, Mindy Sherfey and husband, Matthew, Jamie Sampson, and Stacey Cave and husband, James; sisters, Rebecca Hudson, Carrie Leigh Moyers, and Eleanor May; brother, John Sampson; grandchildren, Cadence and Matthew James Sherfey, and Morgan and Dustin Good; four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Guy Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, 933 W. Main St., Stanley, VA 22851.
