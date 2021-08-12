James “Cotton” Welfort Breeden, 87, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He was born April 9, 1934, in Page County to the late Jesse James and Mattie Breeden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, James “Tony” Breeden; infant son, Richard; daughter, Susan Breeden Comer; infant daughter, Joyce; and a sister, Virginia Merica.
Mr. Breeden served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Louisiana. He retired after 30 years of service with Bond Lumber and had worked for Hadens Funiture. He enjoyed squirrel hunting, gardening and working on motors of cars and trucks. Cotton was a devoted husband, loving father and great friend who will be missed by all those who loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jenalee Davis Breeden; a son, Randy Breeden and wife, Pam; sister, Drucilla Orndorff; grandchildren, Mindi Shifflett and husband, Allen, Christopher Breeden and wife, Rachel; stepgranddaughter, Lauren; and great-grandchildren, Landon Breeden and Zachary Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Koontz Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
