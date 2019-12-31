Mr. James Donald Conley, also known as “James Donald,” age 81, of Timberville, passed away on Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, in Charlottesville at Hospice of the Piedmont surrounded by his loving wife and children.
He was born in Rockingham County on Feb. 25, 1938, and was the son of Ethel Conley. He was raised by his grandmother, Vernie Conley.
Mr. Conley attended Fulks Run School and Massanutten Vocational Center. He also served in the military. His employment included equipment operator in the paving of Interstate 81, RL Rider Construction, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation until retirement.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville, where he was active for many years in the bus ministry and served as a deacon.
On July 7, 1961, he married Mary Caroline Good.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Conley; his grandmother, Vernie Conley; and brothers, Tommy Conley and Herman Conley.
Mr. Conley is survived by his wife, Mary Good Conley.
Mr. Conley is survived by two sons, James “Wes” Conley of New Jersey and Eric Conley of Harrisonburg; and a daughter, Carrie Jones of North Carolina.
In addition, he is survived by a sister, Mille “Sue” Reynolds of Broadway, and brother, Bobby Conley of Falmouth.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica Pultz of New Market, Cassie Smith of Broadway, Chandler Conley of Texas, Victoria Jones of North Carolina, and Presleigh Conley of Harrisonburg.
In addition, Mr. Conley is survived by two great-grandchildren, Jackson Pultz and Jenna Pultz of New Market.
He is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Mr. Conley loved to hunt and be outdoors and spend time with his family. He enjoyed watching Western movies and nightly watching the news.
A special thank you to the physicians and nursing staff at University of Virginia Medical Center and staff at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for their compassionate and outstanding care.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service on Friday afternoon at one o’clock at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Zirkle Cemetery west of New Market.
Men of the church will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Friends and family may also call at the home at 1533 Concord Church Road, Timberville, at any time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 1118, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
