James D. ‘Danny’ Shull, 74, passed away on July 7, 2021, in Coquille, Ore., due to complications following surgery.
He was born Aug. 19, 1946, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg. He was the elder son of Carl D. and Evaleen E. Shull, who predeceased him.
Danny graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1964, attended Madison College, now JMU, before joining the Air Force where he served as radio controller with the 553 Recon Squad, also known as BatCat 553, flying over 100 missions in a Constellation aircraft serving during the Vietnam War in Thailand at Korea AFB.
He had his career primarily in further processing in the poultry industry working first at Shen-Mar, Marvel Poultry (a short time) and then Perdue in Bridgewater. He started traveling to foreign countries in export sales and later ran his own consulting business traveling to Guatemala, Venezuela, France, Holland, Germany, South Africa, Japan and Korea. He served various roles at Perdue including plant manager and headed further processing.
After he retired from Perdue, he started his own consulting business, Little Egypt Acres in 1997. He traveled to California to consult with Foster Farms in 2000 which led to working for the company while living in Porterville, Calif., until December 2002. He moved to Coquille, Ore., in March 2003 and started working for the Hirsch Company for four years (2004-2008) and lived in Capetown, South Africa, which was a wonderful experience.
In November of 2006, Danny was on the cover of Poultry USA magazine along with the industry’s Top Guns - problem solvers in the poultry business. He taught classes for various poultry companies including cost savings, etc. He was devoted to his career in the poultry industry, giving his all on anything he was involved in as well as encouraging others to do the same.
During this time he built poultry houses in 1997 as a breeder operation for Perdue on his farm near Bridgewater which he turned over to Melissa to operate as he was traveling.
He was instrumental in the formation of the Mt. Solon Rescue Squad. He then served on the board as well as boards of other organizations including the poultry industry.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen L. Shull, with whom he had just celebrated their 19th anniversary on July 5. Also surviving are his daughter, Melissa S. Showalter and her husband, Randy, of Rockingham; stepchildren, Ann Moreno, Michael Snyder and wife, Katrina, Nicki Snyder; grandchildren, Lindsay C. Hamlin, and husband, Shawn, and Logan H. Cook; stepgrandchildren, Arianna Showalter, Ethan Showalter, Laurel Showalter, Frank Moreno, who resided with them, and Ellen Henderson, McKenzie Baichtal, Kaileigh Baichtal and Hayden Baichtal; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Noah and Aspen Hamlin, and Layla Cook; stepgreat-grandchildren, Addalyn Rose Henderson, whom he was enjoying as she resided with them for several years, and Brynlee Showalter; sister, Joanne S. Whitmer and husband, Jeffrey, of Bridgewater. Danny was adored and loved by his niece, Tina Shull, (Chris), and nephew, Tim Shull.
Danny was predeceased by his brother, Richard Wayne ‘Dick’ Shull. He was also predeceased by his beloved dogs, Rocky and Zoey.
Danny had a passion for learning and teaching, taking interest in photography from a young age and later professionally--taking photos and videos of weddings locally. With his love of photography, he acquired quite the camera collection as well as many other collections and passions over his lifetime. Too many passions to list but among them were horses, reading (a great library) landscaping and gardening (loved his roses) led to creating his desire to build a greenhouse where he started seeds and grew vegetables. He loved researching and learning about whatever interest he developed always willing to share what he learned with others. He was entirely devoted to any pursuit he was involved in. He loved to help with everything he could. He was gifted at so many things which included helping those he loved remodel and build homes. He loved giving gifts to the kids, grandkids and loved ones--he would get so excited he couldn’t wait for the occasion so he gave the gift early. Melissa feels she had the best dad ever! She is so grateful for everything he taught her and did for her.
Danny loved to make people laugh and telling stories. He loved living on the ‘Left coast’ as he liked to call it, adoring his friends and associates from both “Coasts”. Never forgetting anyone he’d ever met or anything he had ever learned. Planning to enjoy boating and fishing in the rivers and lakes of Oregon he had gotten a wonderful boat he had always wanted. He loved it in Coquille and was looking forward to getting back to boating after hip replacement surgeries.
Danny was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and volunteered at the local food bank until his health wouldn’t allow. He loved church, loved serving our Lord by serving people, and loved his church family at all the churches he was a member of or attended through his life. He became a member of the Sangerville Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater at around 11 or 12 years of age. He made lifelong friends there that were like family throughout his life. He worked at serving Wed night dinners at his church in Coquille. He loved cooking and he washed dishes for hours. He truly had a servant’s heart in this respect and in everything he did in life and in supporting many charitable organizations. His favorites were Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Heifer International and helping Missionaries in Mexico.
A memorial service will be held in the future and will be announced.
His body was cremated and he was an organ donor.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Heifer International.
Condolences may be sent ℅ Johnson’s Funeral Home, www.johnsonfs.com.
