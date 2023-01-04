James Donald DeLucas, 81, beloved husband and father, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in his adopted state of Virginia, after a year-long treatment for esophageal cancer.
Born Nov. 3, 1941, in Camden, N.J., to the late Carrie Field DeLucas and Anthony M. DeLucas Jr., Jim grew up above his parents’ tailor shop in Westville, N.J. An accomplished three letter athlete, Jim was an avid sports fan his entire life, never wavering in his support of the Philadelphia Eagles.
After three years in the Army where he had a tour at Greenland’s Camp Century, he married his Woodbury High School sweetheart, Doris Wilson DeLucas, in 1964. They settled down in Woodbury and West Deptford, N.J. and for 23 years he worked in Real Estate and later for 3M. When he retired, they moved down to Mount Crawford, Va. to be closer to their grandchildren. He was often present at his grandson’s or granddaughter’s sporting events over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris; son and daughter-in-law, James D. DeLucas Jr. and Vaniene DeLucas of McGaheysville, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Karen DeLucas and Neil Chapman of Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, James Cole DeLucas and wife, Emily DeLucas of Reston, Va. and Addisen Lee DeLucas of McGaheysville; sister, Phyllis Neuhart and husband, George of The Villages, Fla.; sister-in-law, Carol DeLucas and numerous additional family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Anthony M. DeLucas III.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers if so moved, donations can be made in his name to Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc., (REFI) https://www.refigivesback.org/.
