James Edward Keister Sr., 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. James was born Oct. 21, 1934, a son of the late Hazel (Taylor) and Gentry Ernest Summerfield Keister and Ola (Reddy) Keister.
He had worked at Joe Bowman Auto Sales and later for Red Front Supermarket. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
On July 7, 1954, he was united in marriage to Clara Jane (Pearce) Keister, who preceded him in death Dec. 31, 2021.
James is survived by a daughter, Tina Keeler and husband, Mark, of South Carolina; sons, Jack Keister of Harrisonburg and Joseph Keister and fiancee, Angela Knupp, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Keith Keister of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Lauren Keeler and Pearce Keister; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Finnegan and Sawyer and nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by a son, James Keister Jr., and a brother, Donnie Keister.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.