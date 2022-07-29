James Everett Ritchie Sr., 84, of Broadway, Va., died July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Lost City, W.Va. to the late John Everett and Golda E. Wilson Ritchie.
James served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a truck driver for 60 years. He drove from the East coast to the West coast most of the time.
On May 2, 1957, he married the former Sharon E. Emswiler, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Carla Flick and husband, Nelson, of Broadway, James Ritchie Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Timberville, Linette (Missy) Wilkins and husband, Vernon (J. Lee) of Dayton and Steven Ritchie of Broadway; grandson, Adam Flick (whom James and Sharon helped raise) of Runions Creek; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Ritchie of Broadway; and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Cookie) Ritchie of Broadway and Ginny Ritchie of Broadway.
Two brothers, Karl O. Ritchie and Sheridan B. Ritchie preceded him in death.
His body was cremated. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
