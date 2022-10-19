James Franklin Payne, devoted husband, father of four, and friend to many, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Miletree Center in Spencer, W.Va., after a long illness.
Jim, as he was well known, was born May 2, 1942, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the first son of the late Franklin and Velma V. Casiday Payne. He was also preceded in death by his friend and brother, Harold J. Payne.
Jim was a veteran and served our country proudly with the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1972 and was stationed in Germany, England and Lakehurst, N.J. He loved to solve problems and pursued that passion by becoming a Maintenance Mechanic in both the Manufacturing and Healthcare industry after his honorable discharge from the military.
On May 1, 1993, he married for the second time; the love of his life, Barbara Grimsley Payne, who survives. They enjoyed many wonderful and loving years together.
Jim was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and in addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by the mother of his children, Anne E. Payne; three sons, Darryl Taylor and his wife, Melody, of Houston, Texas, Jim Payne of Raleigh, N.C., and John C. Payne of Brick, N.J.; a daughter, Paula M. Burton of Manchester, N.J.; two brothers, Robert E. Payne Sr. of Harrisonburg and Charles D. Payne of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Phyllis Bauserman of Strasburg and Lorna Prichard and husband, Ben, of Port Republic; three grandchildren, Breanna K. Burton-Erhard and husband, Cayton, of Manchester, N.J., Ashley N. Burton-Hogan and husband, Michael, of Leominster, Mass., and Ian T. Burton of Lunenburg, Mass.; as well as a great-granddaughter, Abigail A. Erhard. He also enjoyed time with many of his cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon Congregational Church Cemetery, 1030 Comertown Road, Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
