James Gregory Link, 75, of Grottoes, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter.
James (Jim) was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Waynesboro, Va., to the late Julia (Thorne) and Hayward Link. He was the youngest of their six children and was adored by his sister, Charlotte.
He graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1965. In February 1966, James was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was honored, and proudly served his country. His high school sweetheart, Linda Barnhart, begged him to marry her before he left for basic training. He promised her "later." Two weeks in, he called home and proposed. They were united in marriage on May 7, 1966.
James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His heart was big and his personality was contagious. He devoted his life to his family and friends, and it brought him great joy to help others.
He coached T-ball and softball for his daughter, led the youth at church, and helped many achieve financial dreams throughout his career in finance and banking. He retired as the Senior Vice President of BB&T.
James was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He enjoyed everything about nature. He showed love to everyone and everything he met.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Jodi Link and fiancé, Josh Grundy of Grottoes, Va.; his grandchildren, Isabella (Bella) Myrick and Kailen (Kai) Grundy; his brother, Kenneth (Nicky) Link of Waynesboro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Curtis and Lynwood Link, and his two sisters, Charlotte Hodge and Evelynne Flora.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17. All services will be held at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
