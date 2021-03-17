James ‘Jim’ Allen Melton
James “Jim” Allen Melton, 75, of McGaheysville, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Port Republic, Va., on March 29, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Blair “Buck” Melton Sr. and Polly Alexander Melton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Meadows and his brother, Eddie Melton.
Mr. Melton was the founder and former owner of Jim Melton’s Jerky Shop. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Bow Hunters of Rockingham. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. His greatest pleasure was watching his granddaughters grow.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda A. Melton; one daughter, Nikki Taylor and her husband, Brad, of McGaheysville; his granddaughters, Morgan Taylor and Hannah Taylor; nieces, Carol Lee Hunt and her husband, Simon and Ronda Curtis and her husband, Robert; nephew, Tony Meadows and his wife, Mary Lou; several great-nieces, nephew and his faithful canine companion, Lilly.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Port Republic Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
