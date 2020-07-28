James ‘Jim’ Joseph Toth
James “Jim” Joseph Toth, 69, of Shenandoah, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020, after fighting a long courageous battle with an illness. Mr. Toth was born in Queens, N.Y., and was a son of the late James A. Toth and Catherine Whalen.
Mr. Toth served in the United States Air Force as an Aviation Aircraft Specialist for eight years. Jim worked most of his life in construction. He worked most recently with Admiral/Red Coats Security as a security officer.
Jim enjoyed cooking, growing a garden and sharing the fruit of his labor. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with friends, Kenny Pence and Russell Ball.
Mr. Toth is survived by his wife, Kathy Lee Toth; they were married on May 2, 2014.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Caitlin Ann Fierro, Rebecca Carol Ritchie, Theresa Marie Bolyard, and Lisa Ann Fink; grandsons, Landon James Ritchie, Lorenzo Thorne Fierro, and Owen Carroll Ritchie; granddaughters, Nevaeh Louise Ritchie and Elizabeth Bell Ritchie; brother, Micheal Toth and wife, Cindy; sisters, Terry Prag and husband, John, Georgette Dinkle and husband, Steve, Debbie Salvato and husband, Leo, and Cathy Toth. Numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Steven Toth and Glen Toth; brother in-law, Ronald Zaton.
A graveside service will be held in honor of James Toth at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the George Comer Cemetery in Page County with Pastor Teddy Cave officiating. Those who wish to attend may meet at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, 115 Nicholson Road and travel in procession to the cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Family will receive friends following the graveside service at Jim’s daughter, Caitlin’s home at 6866 Maple Brook Lane, Bridgewater. Face coverings and social distancing will be required of all attendees due to state mandates.
Jim will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.