James ‘Jim’ Michael Potts
James “Jim” Michael Potts, 77, of Grottoes, passed away at his home on Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1942, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late James John and Mildred Walther Potts. Jim was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Kenneth Potts.
Jim proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as a Medic. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he served as a Lector and was the director of Religious Education; he recently attended Port Republic United Methodist Church. Jim was very active in the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge No. 1309, Waynesboro, where he served on the social committee and loved to dance. He was a state champion wrestler in high school.
Jim is survived by his wife, Deanna Potts; son, Dion Bailey of Weyers Cave; two daughters, Deborah Palmer and her husband, Douglas, of Kensington, Md., and Dawn Williams and her husband, Kerry, of Grottoes, Va.; sister, Marlene Abadie of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren, Joseph, William, Robert, Aerika and Brian, Quinton and Marisa, Caleb, Josh and Callie, Faith, Luke; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Easton, Auston, Layna; numerous nieces and nephews and Lorrie Bailey.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Port Republic United Methodist Church. Burial will be private in Elk Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
