James "Jimmy" Ray Bryan, 66, of Weyers Cave, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Waynesboro on Oct. 14, 1954, a son of the late Hazel (Myers) and Willie S. Bryan.
He worked as a carpenter and was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Sidney. He served in the U.S. Navy.
On Feb. 15, 1974, he was united in marriage to Donna (Hiveley) Bryan, who survives.
Jimmy is also survived by a daughter, Anita Miller of Weyers Cave; son, Scott Allen Bryan of Harrisonburg; sisters, Judy Talley of Roanoke, Sharon Thorne and husband, Howard, of Waynesboro, Sandra Fultz and husband, Sonnie, of Hardy, Va., Sue Ellen Hoal and husband, Terry, of Bradenton, Fla.; brothers, Donnie Bryan and wife, Violet, of Sherando, Michael Bryan of Waynesboro, and David Bryan of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Alexis Bryan and fiance, Travis Cookus, Zachary Harper and girlfriend, Maddie Newman, and Wesley Miller; several nieces and nephews and longtime friend of over 30 years, Allen Gutshall.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Robert "Frosty" Bryan and Linda Booth and nephew, Jeffrey Thorne.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with The Rev. Derek Boggs officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, PO Box 38, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
