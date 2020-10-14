James K. McLarty
PENN LAIRD, Va. — James K. McLarty, born Jan. 27, 1942, 78 years old, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born in L’Anse, Mich., and graduated from Lanse Cruise High School. He was in the Navy from age 17 to 21. He graduated from Ferris State College and took a job with Dunham-Bush Inc. for 35 years. He also worked for Rae Corp. for five years and then retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Laura Cook, and his beloved daughter, Melanie June McLarty.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Beverly June McLarty, they were married 58 years; a son, James Robert McLarty and wife, Bonnie, and daughters, Janet Marie Price and Barbara Fae Cook. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church and loved singing in the choir and singing solos for his Christian Church Family. He was a soft hearted and loving man who cared for all people. He will be remembered for his loving personality and his passion for the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, c/o Women Fellowship of Faith, 38 Mount Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
