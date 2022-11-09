James L. Martz, 88, of Stanley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022, surrounded by his family.
James was born April 4, 1934, and was the son of Floyd and Lily Martz, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Lynn Martz.
On April 5, 1958, James married Barbara Blanche Jenkins, who survives. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Jimmy and wife, Annetta, and Greg and wife, Jhenny Martz.
James was blessed with six grandchildren, Brittney and boyfriend, Charlie, Patrick and wife, Angelica, Stephanie, Samantha and husband, Aaron, Kolin and Jacob. He is also survived by two sisters, Janice Seal and Phyllis Graff.
James was an Army veteran and also a lifetime member of the Newport Church of the Brethren, where he was a deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family.
James held many jobs in his life starting out at the Newport News Shipyard; from there moving on to many jobs and industrial maintenance. He also started his own appliance repair business in 1980 and was a poultry farmer for Tyson/George’s for more than 30 years. His last public job was with Merck and Company.
James continued farming until his health failed. It has been said by many over the years, he could fix anything.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Newport Church of the Brethren by Pastor Duane Painter and Keith Higgs. Burial will be in the St. Luke Cemetery at Alma in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.