James M. ‘Jim’ Warren III
James M. “Jim” Warren III, 96, of Roanoke, Va., died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Mr. Warren was a native of Harrisonburg and a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Frances S. Warren, and sons, Frank S. Warren II and James M. Warren IV.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service, North Chapel, Roanoke, Va.
