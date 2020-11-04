James M. Kite
James M. Kite, 76, of Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 30, 2020, in Shenandoah, Va. He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Page County, Va., to the late Glenn Robert and Beulah Velva Good Kite.
Mr. Kite graduated from the first graduating class at Page County High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was honorably discharged on March 27, 1968. After his military service, he was employed as a supervisor at Alliance Manufacturing, Comdial Telephone Systems and EMCO Enterprises. An avid golfer, he worked as a groundskeeper for Lakeview Golf Course until he retired.
He was a sports enthusiast, playing basketball, football, baseball and softball. He was a devoted fan of the N.Y. Yankees, Washington Redskins and Virginia Cavaliers. He was a former councilman for the Town of Shenandoah. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 8613, Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by two brothers, Glenn F. Kite and wife, Patricia, and Raymond L. Kite, all of Luray; his brother-in-law, Willard Comer of Rockingham; nieces, Christl McCoy of Rockingham, Teresa Kite of Shenandoah, Jackie Hall of Luray, Sara Miller and Frances Grubb of Rural Retreat;10 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Louise Lambert and Juanita Ann Comer; and one brother, R. Wayne Kite.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Leake’s Chapel in Stanley. Please follow CDC guidelines for attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post No. 8613 Avis O. Comer, 1103 Varina Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
