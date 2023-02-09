James Mason Triplett, 97, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
He was born Jan. 20, 1926, in Luray and was a son of the late Raymond Triplett and Juanita Burner Triplett.
James worked as a supervisor at Merck for 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a charter member of the Lake View Golf Course.
On March 4, 1944, he married Katheryn Irene Wood Triplett, who died on Nov. 10, 2012.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Donna Triplett of Harrisonburg; a sister, Dorothy Page Atwood of Rileyville; four grandchildren, Chad Breeden and wife, Stephanie, of Luray, Teresa Good and husband, Jeff, of Stanley, Tammy Doyle and husband, Tom, of Rileyville, and Tracy Tester and husband, Kevin, of Stanley; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, John Raymond Triplett and James Mason Triplett Jr.; two daughters, Jean Beaver and Joan Lansberry; and a son-in-law, Thomas Lansberry.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Joe Shoop. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
