James Michael Lowry
James Michael Lowry, 63, of Broadway, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his shop doing what he loved and was passionate about. He was born in Moline, Ill., on March 4, 1957, to Mary Grace (Rodenhouse) Lowry and the late James Francis Lowry.
Michael served in the United States Army as a mechanic stationed in Germany and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061 of Harrisonburg. He was the proud owner of Backstreet Customs in Broadway, where he was a talented upholsterer and metal fabricator. He was a lifelong and passionate car lover and well known for his work.
In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lee Lowry.
Surviving are his mother, Mary; seven siblings, Kathryn Detlefs and her husband, Jim, Linda Balser and her husband, Sam, Diane Burrows, Theresa Cantwell and her husband, Larry, Beverly Gerard, Mary Pratt and fiancé, Dennis Brewer, and Mark Lowry and his wife, Debbie; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and many friends. Michael was loved by so many and he will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Woods Chapel, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market, VA 22844.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park, 1022 East 39th St., Davenport, Iowa 52807.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 1061, P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
